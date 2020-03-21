Kanika Kapoor, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, is Latest Fancy of Meme Makers

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to limelight after her Baby Doll performance, has now brought nearly the nation to its knees. The UK returned singer who has now been tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow.

The epicentre of her reckless act turned out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself. She also paid a visit to her uncle's family in Kanpur. Kanika Kapoor continued to mingle with neighbours and admirers across the length and breadth of Lucknow, even obliging for selfie requests.

As Kanika's story broke, netizens were quick to slam her for reckless and irresponsible behaviour. In fact, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and singer Sona Mohapatra criticised Kanika for putting people's lives at risk. However, amid the widespread panic caused by Kanika, some social media users also turned to her hit tracks like Supergirl from China to make memes on the situation.

Check out some of the memes that are going viral on social media after Kanika tested positive for coronavirus upon her return from London.

#KanikaKapoor and the number of people she affected : pic.twitter.com/KSaOmQumIq — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) March 20, 2020

Once she said



"Main super girl from China



Now she proved it#kanikakapoor pic.twitter.com/BfEsvFcl53 — Abhinaw Raj (@abhinawraj911) March 20, 2020

If anyone is wondering how #KanikaKapoor got away from security check at airport pic.twitter.com/u5F3VajIKc — BALMA BIHARI (@BALMABIHARI_) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor



Kanika found positive for covid-19

She escaped from airport.

Attended a party having 100 people

Meanwhile Indians : pic.twitter.com/H1zLWqZmc1 — Your_Mirror (@Avtar5282) March 20, 2020

(With inputs from IANS)

