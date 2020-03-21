Kanika Kapoor, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, is Latest Fancy of Meme Makers

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to limelight after her Baby Doll performance, has now brought nearly the nation to its knees. The UK returned singer who has now been tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow.
The epicentre of her reckless act turned out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself. She also paid a visit to her uncle's family in Kanpur. Kanika Kapoor continued to mingle with neighbours and admirers across the length and breadth of Lucknow, even obliging for selfie requests.
As Kanika's story broke, netizens were quick to slam her for reckless and irresponsible behaviour. In fact, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and singer Sona Mohapatra criticised Kanika for putting people's lives at risk. However, amid the widespread panic caused by Kanika, some social media users also turned to her hit tracks like Supergirl from China to make memes on the situation.
Check out some of the memes that are going viral on social media after Kanika tested positive for coronavirus upon her return from London.
Kanika kapoor after returning from UK.#kanikakapoor pic.twitter.com/PwyR2wlaD0— (@Kutta_hu) March 20, 2020
#KanikaKapoor and the number of people she affected : pic.twitter.com/KSaOmQumIq— R R (@RacchaRidhvik) March 20, 2020
She is a Bitch...she doesn't care about anyone... #KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/16fgUUFHW0— Rohit Yadav (@imRohitYadv) March 20, 2020
Once she said— Abhinaw Raj (@abhinawraj911) March 20, 2020
"Main super girl from China
Now she proved it#kanikakapoor pic.twitter.com/BfEsvFcl53
If anyone is wondering how #KanikaKapoor got away from security check at airport pic.twitter.com/u5F3VajIKc— BALMA BIHARI (@BALMABIHARI_) March 20, 2020
Govt: please self-quarantine and socially-isolate yourself if you return from overseas.#KanikaKapoor : pic.twitter.com/F3LbrgEB36— సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) March 20, 2020
#KanikaKapoor— Your_Mirror (@Avtar5282) March 20, 2020
Kanika found positive for covid-19
She escaped from airport.
Attended a party having 100 people
Meanwhile Indians : pic.twitter.com/H1zLWqZmc1
Nobody— LittleMiss (@JustAnIntovert) March 20, 2020
.
Kanika Kapoor after coming from UK :- #KanikaKapoor#CoronaStopKaroNa pic.twitter.com/C6btNhJseb
(With inputs from IANS)
