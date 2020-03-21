English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, is Latest Fancy of Meme Makers

Kanika has tested positive for COVID-19, days after returning from London. Now her memes are going viral on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to limelight after her Baby Doll performance, has now brought nearly the nation to its knees. The UK returned singer who has now been tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow.

The epicentre of her reckless act turned out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself. She also paid a visit to her uncle's family in Kanpur. Kanika Kapoor continued to mingle with neighbours and admirers across the length and breadth of Lucknow, even obliging for selfie requests.

Read: After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Kanika Kapoor’s Holi Party Video in Lucknow Goes Viral

As Kanika's story broke, netizens were quick to slam her for reckless and irresponsible behaviour. In fact, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and singer Sona Mohapatra criticised Kanika for putting people's lives at risk. However, amid the widespread panic caused by Kanika, some social media users also turned to her hit tracks like Supergirl from China to make memes on the situation.

Check out some of the memes that are going viral on social media after Kanika tested positive for coronavirus upon her return from London.

(With inputs from IANS)

