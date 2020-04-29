MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor will Have to Wait for Few Days for Plasma Donation Due to Low Haemoglobin

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George's Medical University said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George's Medical University said.


"Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation," KGMU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.


The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for sometime."


Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from COVID-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU.


The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20.


She had also come under attack for being negligent and not observing self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

