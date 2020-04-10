Kanika Kapoor's Brother Informs She's Fine, Says None She Came in Contact with Tested Covid-19 Positive

Earlier this week, singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after she tested negative for COVID-19 infection consecutively for the second time.

Upon her return, her brother spoke to SpotboyE and gave an update about her health. “Yes, Kanika is back. We all are very happy. She is doing fine now,” he said, adding that she has not been advised any precautions by her doctors and is doing well.

He also informed that no one that she came in contact with since her return from UK has tested positive for coronavirus. “We are glad Kanika has recovered and what’s even better is that none of the people who she came in contact with has tested positive,” he said.

Kanika was first tested positive on March 20 that led to a huge public frenzy as she had visited social gatherings instead of self-isolating after her return from London. Her attendance in parties led to a huge outcry and people blamed her for negligence.

Not only this but reportedly a complaint was also filed against her by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow for negligence. As per reports, she will be questioned by the police after her two-week quarantine.

Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in Lucknow despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city.

The FIR was reportedly lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

