Kanika Mann Gets Injured On The Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Kanika Mann, a popular television actress, is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, filming the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show, hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, features a number of celebrities who must overcome their fears in order to win the tasks and ultimately lift the trophy. Contestants are occasionally injured during the stunts and the latest on the list is actress Kanika Mann.

A photo of the actress, covered in wounds and bruises took social media by storm and left fans worried about her health. Famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the photo on his Instagram handle. He captioned the photo as “Shocking picture of Kanika Mann rather ’embracing’ the scars that she endured during a Khatron Ke Khiladi task! Big respect to her to still put up a smile, especially considering that she was unwell before she headed for the show. This is what you call real strength. Kudos to her!”

Here’s the photo:

In an interview with Etimes, Kanika Mann talked about wearing her injury as a piece of jewellery or a trophy. “Yes, I have a few injuries,” she confirmed the news. “In fact, I recently informed Rohit Shetty sir that I couldn’t move my hand or leg, and he responded, “The audience does not know that, they feel you have come here in Khatron Ke Khiladi and you’re a powerful player, and now is the moment to prove, that you’re a strong player.” So, it’s fine; we’re here, and accidents are to be expected on a stunt-based reality programme,” Kanika added.

She said, during the contest, they feel an adrenaline rush and wounds and injuries do little to dampen their spirit at that time. Only after the task is done do they realise that they are in pain. Kanika revealed that she photographed her scars and bruises and sent them to her family as well.

The show will be on aired on the Colors channel from July 2.

