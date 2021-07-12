Kanika Tiwari, Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath Co-star, Slays Social Media with Her Beauty

Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath remake was a super hit at the box office when it released in 2012. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Their performances were lauded by the audience and the film is still hailed as one of the best remakes in Bollywood.

Another face that got some recognition after the film was Hrithik’s on-screen sister Shiksha Chauhan, played by child actress, Kanika Tiwari. Nine years after the film’s release, here is how Kanika looks now.

In this pic, Kanika looks stunningly beautiful in her off-shoulder black dress.

Kanika seems to be in love with travelling as she shares pictures from her trip to the mountains.

Kanika is the perfect beauty in traditional attire.

Here are some of her pictures that have been trending on social media.

Kanika Tiwari is the cousin of famous TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. She now works in the South film industry.

After her Bollywood debut with Agneepath, Kanika has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada language films and has made a name for herself in the South film industry. She has acted as the female lead in Telugu film Boy Meets Girl, Kannada film Rangan Style and Tamil film Aavi Kumar among others, reported DNA.

