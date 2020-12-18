Kanikka Kapur Quits Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Vidhi Pandya to Replace Her as the New Lead

TV actor Kanikka Kapur has quit the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, where she portrayed the lead character Suman. The show has been running since February 2020 this year and Kanikka plays the lead along with actor Mohit Kumar on this Sony Liv show.

Reportedly, Kanikka’s contract for the show has expired and she is now moving on from the drama. It has also been said that the actress will be replaced by Vidhi Pandya, who played the role of Imli in the TV serial Udaan.

According to a Mid-Day report, Kanikka said that her journey with the show has been phenomenal. “I have received unconditional love from the audience, but now with a heavy heart, I have to say goodbye,” she said.

Although the reason given for her departure is that the contract has expired, buzz is that she wants to take up other acting offers. Kanikka, who is Miss Asia 2015, has been seen in several advertisements. In 2019, she appeared in the film A Gift of Love: Sifar.

It has also been reported that actress Takshi Negi, who plays the role of Avni in the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, might also be asked to leave the web serial soon. However, the reason for her departure is not yet known.

The pairing of Mohit and Kanikka has been liked by the fans so it will be interesting to see how the new pairing of the actor with Vidhi will be received by the fans.

Vidhi will be portraying the role of Suman, who is a captain and doctor in the Indian Armed forces. She last played the role of Rani in Laal Ishq.

This show has been inspired by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, which aired on Sony TV in 2016. The parent show starred Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul in lead roles.