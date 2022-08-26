Kanishka Soni on Trolls Calling Her Sologamy a Publicity Stunt: 'I Simply Ignore Them'

Kanishka Soni recently took the internet by storm after she announced on her social media platforms that she got married to herself on August 06. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress opened up about sologamy and the trolling that she has been facing on digital platforms.

Speaking to TOI, Kanishka Soni addressed the troll who called her decision a publicity stunt. She said that challenging societal norms and creating a buzz to garner attention was not her aim. She just wanted to know how it feels to be married. “As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t pay heed to what others say, I simply ignore them. They know nothing about my struggles or the problems that I have gone through,” She told TOI.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qC6VcS9aib4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

She also answered the most frequent asked question about how did she get the idea of sologamy. She replied and said that she didn’t take the decision overnight and didn’t even know about Kshama Bindu. She continued and said that her past abusive relationship has made her take this step.

“Also my experiences in showbiz acted as a catalyst. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that I hate men and don’t trust them anymore. I love myself and believe self-love is the truest form of love, with no expectations. Rather than looking for love and getting trapped in a relationship that’s toxic, I felt this was a good way where I can be loved without any conditions,” she added.

She also shared with the publication house that her friends and family were extremely supportive and welcomed her decision. Kanishka moved to the US four months ago and has stated to the media house that she has no plans to return to India and look for work. She also said that she is already in talks for a few web series and movies in the US. “I have been giving auditions here and if things go as per plan, I will sign a prestigious project that will showcase my talent as a singer and actress,” she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here