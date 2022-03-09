Kanmani Sekar Announces She is Engaged With TV Actor Navin Kumar

Kanmani Sekar, who is a news presenter on Sun News, is now engaged with actor Navin Kumar. Kanmani, one of the most popular faces on Tamil television, has shared the news on social media. Navin also shared a picture with her and his mother-in-law and captioned it, “family".

Kanmani has also worked in other channels such as Kaveri TV, Malai Murasu, and Jaya TV.

Navin, the star of the show Idhayathai Thirudathey, is hugely popular among the Tamil audience. His chemistry with co-star Hima was widely talked about and many even speculated that the two were dating in real life too. However, Navin dismissed all the gossip.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, “Almost every fan I come across asks me when you guys will get married. In the initial days, we were glad that it helped us with our promotional activities. At one point, it started bothering us personally. I am a sport about all the gossip and rumours, but the people around us are not."

Naveen is playing the male lead Shiva on the show that airs on Colors Tamil. He played the lead role in the Malayalam film Money Ratnam. He has also acted in Tamil films Boologam, Masala, Mayavan and Mr Local.

A few days ago, he shared on Instagram a post captioned ‘Expect the Unexpected’. Following this, the fans wondered what revelation was in store for them. After Kanmani’s post, fans are busy congratulating the couple. Kanmani’s post is filled with best wishes for their life ahead.

