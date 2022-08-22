Kannada Actor Aniruddha Jatkar Says Ready To Act In Jothe Jotheyali Again

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar is in news after his recent ouster from the popular television show Jothe Jotheyali, which airs on Zee Kannada channel. The actor was asked by the producers to quit the show due to his behaviour issues. Aniruddha, who played the lead role of Dhananjaya in the television series, was allegedly not respectful to any crew members and he even argued with the director and the producers.

Now, Aniruddha Jatkar has said that he will return to the show if the makers will ask him. In a recent interview, Jatkar said that he has no arrogance. The actor said that he also does social work, and he made video standing in front of the garbage bin. He would have not done this, had he been arrogant, Aniruddha claimed.

The Raja Simha actor said that he is still a hero in the eyes of his children. If there is conflict in life, Jatkar is facing it and he doesn’t have any kind of insecurity. He added that he has worked diligently and everything will be good for him.

Talking about being removed from Jothe Jotheyali, Aniruddha said that the cast of the show is with him. The actor has also been banned from acting on any channel for two years.

“I told them that I would ask for more after a year in terms of remuneration. At first, I was paid less. After one-and-a-half years, I got paid. After all this, if they talk to me again, I will act. It’s not easy to act with him even after all this, but I will act for my fans and for my role,” he said said in the interview.

Jatkar said that the fight is not new as they have had arguments over many things. The main reason why Aniruddha accepted the role was due to the character, he revealed. In the interview, Jatkar said that he never said that he will not do negative roles and even the makers of the show stated that the character will not be of a villain. However, for many episodes, he donned the hat of a villain.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here