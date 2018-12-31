English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kannada Actor CH Loknath Dies at 91, Fans Pay Tribute in Bengaluru
C H Lokanath breathed his last at around 12.10 am. His mortal remains have been kept in Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra.
File photo of CH Lokanath
Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor CH Lokanath passed away on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 91.
According to ANI, the stage artist breathed his last at around 12.10 am. Lokanath's mortal remains will be kept in Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra for fans to pay last respects between 12 and 2.30 pm.
He is survived by four daughters and a son.
Lokanath was in the Kannada film industry for nearly six decades and was affectionately addressed as 'Uncle Lokanath' by his fans. He had acted in over 600 movies and more than 1,000 plays.
His famous movies are Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, Minchina Ota, Nagarahaavu, Nodi Swami Navidru Heege, Katha Sangama and Kittu Puttu. He also acted in Malgudi Days TV series.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
