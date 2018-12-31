LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kannada Actor CH Loknath Dies at 91, Fans Pay Tribute in Bengaluru

C H Lokanath breathed his last at around 12.10 am. His mortal remains have been kept in Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kannada Actor CH Loknath Dies at 91, Fans Pay Tribute in Bengaluru
File photo of CH Lokanath
Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor CH Lokanath passed away on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 91.

According to ANI, the stage artist breathed his last at around 12.10 am. Lokanath's mortal remains will be kept in Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra for fans to pay last respects between 12 and 2.30 pm.

He is survived by four daughters and a son.

Lokanath was in the Kannada film industry for nearly six decades and was affectionately addressed as 'Uncle Lokanath' by his fans. He had acted in over 600 movies and more than 1,000 plays.

His famous movies are Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, Minchina Ota, Nagarahaavu, Nodi Swami Navidru Heege, Katha Sangama and Kittu Puttu. He also acted in Malgudi Days TV series.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram