Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away at 39 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Sandalwood Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja (39) died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. The actor didn't have any pre-conditions or heart ailments, but complained of chest pain when he was rushed to the hospital. The doctors attending to him tried to revive him however, he had already suffered a cardiac arrest. The hospital has also collected a swab test to rule out Covid-19.

He is the nephew of Indian film actor-director Arjun Sarja and the grand son of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Chiranjeevi Sarja's last Instagram post came on Saturday.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was born in Bengaluru. During his early days in the movie business, he worked as an assistant director with his uncle Arjun. Chiranjeevi's debut movie as an actor was Vayuputra (2009). The movie was directed by his uncle and Arjun's brother late Kishore Sarja. Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his actress-wife Meghana Raj with whom he tied the knot in 2018.

Since then he acted in more than 20 films including Chirru, Sinrga, Amma I Love You and Aatagara and gained love and respect in the eyes of his fans. As per a report, his upcoming movie Raja Marthanda is in post-production stage, and three other movies were being filmed.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble mourned Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise on social media as he wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

Chiranjeevi Sarja's fans are in deep shock after hearing the news of his demise at the young age. Actress Priyamani Raj wrote, "Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja's demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face. Broken heartBroken heart Broken heart my deepest condolences to the whole family (sic)."

Allu Sirish wrote, "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru (sic)."

Sumalatha Ambareesh wrote, "Extremely sad to hear the demise of talented actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, a dear friend who was very close to our family. Abi & me are in total shock .Gone too soon Chiru :( My deepest condolence to his family (sic)."

