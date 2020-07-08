Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Official Instagram Account Memorialised

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's official Instagram account has been memorialised. The word 'Remembering' has been added to his profile bio.

The Chandralekha actor passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack, aged 39. He was rushed to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, after complaining of breathing issues, a day before his demise.

His untimely death came as a huge shock not only to his fans but also to celebrities across the South. Now, after almost a month, Instagram has paid tribute to the late actor by memorialising his official page.

Recently, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan's Instagram pages were also memorialised after their deaths.

Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput, Instagram adds 'Remembering' to Irrfan Khan's Profile

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, who is now four months pregnant, held a special prayer meet on July in the presence of her family members. She shared pictures from the meet and many fans expressed their condolences.

Meghana also penned an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote, "My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn't have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA! (sic)."