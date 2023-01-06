Kannada Actor Dhananjaya Pens Motivational Poem, Receives Applause From Fans

The Kannada film industry holds a long list of multi-talented actors like Dhananjaya, who is not only an incredible performer but an equally gifted lyricist as well. His latest poem going viral on Facebook is a testament to this fact. The poem has received praise from all quarters. They appreciated the poem and lauded the immense knowledge of the Twenty-One Hours actor, saying that the level of wisdom shown by Dhananjaya in his poems can act as a guide to others. The 25-second video has garnered more than 1,06,000 views.

Besides this work, Dhananjaya also shared another motivational poem, which instantly struck a chord with the viewers. Followers and colleagues like actor Ajay Raj praised the efforts shown by the Bairagee actor. According to the users, the poem is extremely inspirational and they also appreciated Dhananjaya’s concern for society behind the lyrics.

Apart from these poems, Dhananjaya is all pumped up for his upcoming film titled Orchestra, Mysuru! This film is a joint production of Ashwin Creations and Raghu Dixit Productions. The soundtrack composed by Raghu Dixit consists of 8 different songs and is one of the main highlights of the film.

Another factor which piqued the excitement around Orchestra, Mysuru! is Dhananjaya penning the lyrics of all the songs. Viewers can expect the album of Orchestra, Mysuru! To be a one-of-a-kind collaboration. However, they will be a tad disappointed as Dhananjaya will appear in only a guest appearance for this film.

In addition to this film, Dhananjaya was the centre of attention for his crime drama Once Upon a time in Jamaligudda. This film revolved around the story of two criminals lodged in prison, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They develop a mutual understanding and somehow manage to escape.

Accidently, they find a young handicapped girl Chukki, who creates differences between them, which eventually leads them to face harsh consequences. Dhananjaya’s acting was appreciated by critics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here