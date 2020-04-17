MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kannada Actor Dhananjaya Roped in For Key Role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Kannada Actor Dhananjaya Roped in For Key Role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Days after the captivating appearance of Allu Arjun was revealed in the first look poster, there are reports that Kannada star Dhananjaya will join the project.

Share this:

Tollywood star Allu Arjun treated his fans with a pleasant surprise on his birthday, April 8. The actor revealed the first look poster and title of his next Telugu movie Pushpa. The movie directed by Sukumar Garu also stars Tollywood beauty Rashmika Mandanna in key role.




Days after the captivating appearance of Allu Arjun was revealed in the first look poster, there are reports that Kannada star Dhananjaya will join the project.

The reports said Dhananjaya will be playing a key role in Pushpa. The shooting will begin after improvement in the COVID-19 situation.


Sources close to the production team revealed that Dhananjaya was not the only choice for the role. The makers were also in talks with Bobby Simha and Raj Deepak Shetty for the same role.


Dhananjaya has attained popularity with his roles in Kannada movies such as Popcorn Monkey, Yajamana and Tagaru. This will be the star's second outing in Telugu film industry. He made his debut in Tollywood with Bhairava Geetha directed by Ram Gopal Varma.


However, the official announcement of Dhananjaya's role is still awaited. The makers are soon expected to announce the entire cast of Pushpa.


An action thriller, Pushpa is based on the illegal smuggling of red sandalwood in Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. Rashmika, who is popular in Kannanda as well as Telugu cinema, will play Allu's love interest in the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres