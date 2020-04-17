Kannada Actor Dhananjaya Roped in For Key Role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Tollywood star Allu Arjun treated his fans with a pleasant surprise on his birthday, April 8. The actor revealed the first look poster and title of his next Telugu movie Pushpa. The movie directed by Sukumar Garu also stars Tollywood beauty Rashmika Mandanna in key role.







First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020





Days after the captivating appearance of Allu Arjun was revealed in the first look poster, there are reports that Kannada star Dhananjaya will join the project.

The reports said Dhananjaya will be playing a key role in Pushpa. The shooting will begin after improvement in the COVID-19 situation.







Sources close to the production team revealed that Dhananjaya was not the only choice for the role. The makers were also in talks with Bobby Simha and Raj Deepak Shetty for the same role.







Dhananjaya has attained popularity with his roles in Kannada movies such as Popcorn Monkey, Yajamana and Tagaru. This will be the star's second outing in Telugu film industry. He made his debut in Tollywood with Bhairava Geetha directed by Ram Gopal Varma.







However, the official announcement of Dhananjaya's role is still awaited. The makers are soon expected to announce the entire cast of Pushpa.







An action thriller, Pushpa is based on the illegal smuggling of red sandalwood in Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. Rashmika, who is popular in Kannanda as well as Telugu cinema, will play Allu's love interest in the movie.

