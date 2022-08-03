Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja May Resume Shooting For Martin From August 5

The filming of the climax scene of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming Kannada film, Martin, is expected to begin from August 5. The makers of Martin have only left with only a few days as the release date of the film has already been decided. The film was previously slated for a September 30 release, but it is expected to be postponed.

Dhruva Sarja took a break from the shooting of the film after the demise of his grandmother. As the shooting of the film is not complete yet director AP Arjun is expected to announce a new release date for the movie.

So far, the team has completed the shooting in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kashmir.

Martin features Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead opposite Dhruva Sarja. Nikitin Dheer, who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films, makes his Kannada debut with the movie, which also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain in important roles.

Martin’s soundtrack will be composed by Mani Sharma. Satya Hegde, a well-known cinematographer, is in charge of the film’s camera work. Martin is Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun’s second collaboration.

Dhruva Sarja’s family is going through a difficult period since the death of his elder brother Chiranjeevi Sarja. Popular actor Chiranjeevi died in a heart attack in June 2020. Now Dhruva’s grandmother has passed away. Dhruva is nephew of famous actor Arjun Sarja.

Following Martin, Dhruva Sarja is preparing for his first collaboration with director and actor Prem for a film tentatively titled KVN4. The project was announced earlier this year, and it is expected that the first look and details about this much-anticipated project would be shared soon.

