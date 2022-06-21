Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale Is Now Stable, Further Treatment Underway

Popular Kannada actor Diganth Manchale who sustained an injury to his back during a family vacation in Goa is now said to be stable. The actor was airlifted from the coastal state after a feeling of numbness began in his fingers, said family sources.

Diganth sustained the injury on late Monday evening, and was first admitted to Manipal hospital in Goa but later shifted via air to Bengaluru for further treatment. “Diganth suffered a ‘sports injury’ and is undergoing a detailed evaluation before a surgical procedure was conducted,” said a statement by Dr Shankar B C, Head of Medical Services Manipal hospitals, Bengaluru.

Sources close to the actor revealed that Diganth was on a trampoline and was trying to do a backflip. He is said to have hurt his back in the process. A family member told News18 that his fall caused a dislocation of the cervical vertebra and needed immediate specialised medical attention.

A fitness freak and adventure junkie, Diganth is often seen indulging in adventure sports like rock climbing, cycling, surfing, scuba diving , etc. However, one of Diganth’s signature moves has been the back flip which is often seen in his social media reels.

“He does the back flip so well and it is something that we all envy, “ said a friend close to the actor said. “It was one such incident that could have caused this injury”, the friend added.

This is not the first time Diganth has suffered a major injury. In 2016, he was filming for his Bollywood film Ticket To Bollywood, when the scene required his co-star Amyra Dastur to throw a stiletto at him. The heel hit his eye and damaged his cornea, and while the injury was not life-threatening, he went through multiple surgeries abroad to fix his retina and lens, and took several months to recover.

Having debuted in the Kannada film industry in 2006 with the film Miss California, it was his character (Doodhpeda) in the blockbuster hit “Gaalipaata that stole the hearts of Kannadigas. He also starred in the sequel of Gaalipatta.

Awarded the ‘Best Romantic star ‘ of South Indian cinema in 2013 by SIMA, Diganth starred in several popular movies like Pancharangi, Liefu Ishtene and Paarijaatha. He entered Bollywood with “Wedding Pullav in 2015 and acted in Ticket to Bollywood the following year.

Married to another popular actor Aindrita Ray, Diganth was vacationing with his family when the incident took place in Goa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.