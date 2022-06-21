Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Injury During Goa Vacation; Airlifted To Bengaluru

Kannada Actor Diganth suffered an injury in his spinal cord in Goa while he was vacationing with his family. He has now been airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru for medical treatment.

While not much details about his injury are known as of now, reports suggest that he was performing a backflip during his routine exercise when he accidentally landed on his head. He suffered an injury in his spinal cord and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Goa before being airlifted to Bengaluru.

“Yesterday, in Goa, he was doing some sports activity. He was on the trampoline and suddenly he fell on his back. It’s a bit serious (injury) as there is a dislocation of the cervical vertebra. His fingers started numbing and since they didn’t have the proper equipment (to treat him) they thought they will shift him to Bangalore,” Diganth’s father-in-law told E-Times.

As reported by The Times of India, the actor’s condition remains critical. However, no official statement has been issued either from the actor’s team or from the hospital authorities so far.

