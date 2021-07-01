Kannada Actor Jaggesh's Son Gururaj Meets with Car Accident, Suffers Injuries

Kannada actor Gururaj, who made his acting debut with film Gilli, met with an accident on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway on June 29. The actor has sustained minor injuries in the accident. As per reports, car’s tires blasted and it rammed into the tree. However, the exact cause of the accident is unknown.

Gururaj’s father, actor Jaggesh took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers that his son is in good health. The front of the car can be seen completely crushed in the picture.

Meanwhile, Jaggesh will soon be seen in Gururprasad-directed Ranganayaka. According to Times Now, Gururprasad shared that the team is ready to shoot by July 15 and added that if there was no COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, they film would already have seen completion and release. The director had also revealed that both Jaggesh and himself cannot wait to start shooting the film. The film marks the collaboration of Jaggesh and Guruprasad for the third time after Eddelu Manjunath and Matta, will be made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here