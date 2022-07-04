Kannada Actor Komal Kumar Turns 48: Little-known Facts About Him

Kannada actor and comedy king Komal Kumar has turned 48 this year. Along with acting, he is also a producer and has produced several Kannada films. Komal made his acting debut with the movie Super Nan Maga in 1992. The film was directed by GK Mudduraj and produced by N Srinivas. The movie stars Jaggesh, Swathi Ganguli, and Bank Janardhan in the lead roles.

Since his debut, he has acted in over 100 films. He played comedy and supporting roles before playing the lead character.

Komal won Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Thavarige Baa Thangi in 2003. He has also won the South Film Fare Award for his performance in Neenello Naanalle in 2006.

The actor was born in Mayasandra in the Tumkur district and he is the brother of actor Jaggesh. His nephews Gururaj and Yethiraj are also actors. His wife Anasooya Komal Kumar is a producer, who has produced the film Kal Manja. The couple released the film under their home banner Soundarya Lahari Combines.

Talking about his acting in the lead roles, the actor was first featured in the movie Mr Garagasa which was released in 2008. This was a Kannada language comedy film directed by Dinesh Baboo. The movie was based on a 1998 French Comedy movie The Dinner Game. Later, he acted in various films, including Govindaya Namah, Pungi Daasa, and Deal Raja. For Govindaya Namah he was nominated for the SIIMA Award for Best Comedian.

He was last seen in the movie Kempegowda 2. A Kannada action film directed by Shankar Gowda. The movie stars Rakshika Sharma in the lead role, along with Sreesanth, and Yogesh playing the supporting roles. The film was produced by A. Vinodh under Panchamukhi Hanuman Cine Productions. The soundtrack of the movie was composed by Varun Unni.

Komal’s fans are now eagerly waiting to see him on screen again.

