Kannada Actor Nikhil Gowda And Wife Revathi Name Their Son Avyaan Dev

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son and actor Nikhil Gowda and his wife Revathi have named their son Avyaan Dev. The naming ceremony of Nikhil’s nine-month-old son was held today at the Shri Venkateshwara Temple in JP City, Bengaluru, with all traditional rituals between the auspicious hours from 10.30am to 12:20pm.

The Gowda family organised puja at the temple for the naming ceremony of Nikhil and Revathi’s son. The naming ceremony was held in the presence of Gowda family patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda along with other family members and close friends.

In April 2020, Nikhil and Revathi got married in a grand ceremony and they were blessed with a baby boy in September 2021.

Nikhil is also active in politics and he is currently the president of the Youth Morcha of JDS. He also unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya seat as a JDS candidate.

The Jaguar actor’s last film Rider was a success at the box office. Filmmaker Vijay Kumar Konda directed the romantic drama. Anusha Rai, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Achyuth Kumar also played pivotal roles in the movie.

Currently, Nikhil is shooting for Yaduveera and he has a few projects in the pipeline. Nikhil made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Jaguar in 2016 and he has acted in four films so far. Nikhil also won SIIMA Award for Jaguar as the Best Debutant Actor in Kannada.

