Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dead at 46 After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest

Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada superstar and the youngest in the family of matinee idol Rajkumar, has died aged 46. A fitness freak, he suffered a heart attack in the gym and was rushed to a private hospital immediately. He was given an emergency treatment in the ICU and the doctors declared him dead after sometime.

Political bigwigs to cinema industry leaders rushed to the hospital after hearing the tragic news. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was among the first ones to reach the hospital. The road leading to hospital has been barricaded and security has been beefed up.

“Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can’t say anything as of now. His condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital, treatment is on in the ICU," Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru had earlier said.

Thespian Rajkumar’s family is known as the first family of Kannada cinema. All his three sons are into acting. Among them, the eldest, Shivaraj Kumar, and the youngest, Puneeth Rajkumar, are superstars with a huge fan following across Karnataka.

Rajkumar died in 2006 and his film producer wife Parvathamma died a few years ago. An affable person, Puneeth had commanded a big market charging crores for each movie.

Puneeth started as a child artist in his father’s movie Premada Kanike in 1976. He was less than a year old then. After that, for the next 13 years, he acted as a child artist in over two dozen movies. He got the National Film Award for his acting in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He was just 10 years old then.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as ‘Powerstar’. He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

