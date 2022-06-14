Kannada Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar Shares Video Of Fan Holding Idol Of Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood actor Raghavendra Rajkumar has shared on Twitter a video in the memory of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. The video was made by a fan, with him carrying the idol of Puneeth. The video shows the amount of love fans have for the late actor.

ಅಪ್ಪುವಿಗೆ ಈ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸ್ಥಾನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.

Thanks for giving this position to Appu in a special way. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AyaLoVUYX3 — Raghavendra Rajkumar (@RRK_Official_) June 11, 2022

“Thanks for giving this position to Appu in a special way,” wrote Raghavendra Rajkumar with the video. The video garnered a lot of views and was retweeted by numerous people. Fans took no time to show their love for the late actor through comments with one writing, “Well deserved place.”

Well deserved place — ಗುರುರಾಜ್ Monster (@AppuAddicter1) June 11, 2022

A monument of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was recently inaugurated in Vijaynagar’s Hospet. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini and his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar were also in attendance. Thousands of people observed the historic event and celebrated it as if it were a grand festival.

The actor died on October 29, 2021, at a Bengaluru hospital from a heart attack. The news of Puneeth’s death shocked and saddened his followers and co-stars as he was only 46. According to reports, the actor was working out at a gym when he collapsed and was brought to Vikram Hospital in an unresponsive state.

Puneet began his career as a child actor when he was six months old and starred in the 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. In addition to Appu, Puneet’s filmography includes hits such as Mourya, Arasu, Raam, and Anjani Putra, to mention a few. Puneet’s followers praised him for his singing and dancing abilities.

James, the much-awaited film by Puneeth Rajkumar, was released in theatres on March 17 of this year. Puneeth’s birth celebration was met with a rousing greeting in the theatres. The actor’s most recent release is supposed to be the biggest of his career. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences, who were both pleased and moved to see their favourite star on the big screen for the final time.

