Kannada Actor Satyajith Dies of Serious Illness Aged 72, Condolences Pour in on Twitter

Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith, known for his role in movies including Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Apthamitra, passed away on October 10 at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 72 years old. He had won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his movies.

Real name Syed Nizamuddin, Satyajith was suffering from a serious illness and was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring Hospital. The actor did not respond to the treatment and passed away early Sunday morning, reported Times of India. The last rites of the actor were to be completed today.

He is survived by his wife Sophia Begum, daughter Akthar Swaleha who is a pilot by profession and son Akash Jith, an actor in the Kannada film industry.

Members of Sandalwood fraternity mourned the veteran actor’s death. “The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artiste, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandyada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain," Politician Sumalatha Ambareesh posted on Facebook.

Several others took to Twitter to express their grief.

So sad to hear about the demise of #satyajith avaru. Our condolences to his family and loved https://t.co/JMoZrIIuAG Shanti🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Oe6A1KsCoS— Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) October 10, 2021

Saddened to hear of #Satyajith avaru's demise. Lucky and blessed to have shared the screen with him in 2018. He was, without question one of the best Sandalwood had. Condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏❤️ #RestInPeace — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) October 10, 2021

