Kannada Actor Shani Mahadevappa Succumbs at 88 to Covid-related Complications

The actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away at the age of 88. He predominantly worked in the Kannada cinema.

As reported by The Hindu, sources said that Shani Mahadevappa died due to Covid-19 related complications on Sunday, January 3 at Bengaluru’s KCG General Hospital.

According to the report, the actor was hospitalised after he tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago. He was also suffering from other health issues related to old age.

He belonged to the Malavalli town in Karnataka and was born in 1933. The actor started his career as a stage artist when he was young. He was influenced by his father who was also a theatre actor. For the drama firm Gubbi Company, Shani played the lead role in several stage plays. He was named Shani Mahadevappa after he received appreciation and fame for the role of ‘Shaneeshwara Mahatme.’

Since 1962, Shani Mahadevappa appeared in hundreds of Kannada films and played several character roles.

The actor is famous for working with legendary Kannada cinema actor Dr Rajkumar in as many as 60 films. Some of their films together include Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Bhaktha Kumbara, Kavirathna Kalidasa, Shankar Guru and Mooroovare Vajragalu.

Shani Mahadevappa is survived by his wife and two children.

Reportedly, Gurukumar, the son of the late actor said that Shani was admitted to the hospital after developing breathing complications. He was in the Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment but it did not improve his condition. Initially, he tested negative to the coronavirus but was later found Covid-19 positive.

Sources in the family have said that the last rites of the actor will be performed in the Sumanhalli crematorium on Monday, January 4, reported The Times of India.

Actors in the Kannada film industry like Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar have mourned the death of Shani Mahadevappa.

Kiccha shared a picture of the actor on his social media account. Many fans posted ‘RIP’ in the comments section in the memory of the deceased actor.