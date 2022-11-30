Kannada Actor Sharan To Star In Choo Mantar

Kannada actor Sharan has been working in the film industry for over two decades and has made a mark of himself. He has not only acted in multiple films but also lent his voice to numerous songs and produced movies as well. He made his debut in the mid 1990s. Initially, he used to portray comedy roles and small supporting roles. Currently, the actor is all set to come up with his upcoming movie, Choo Mantar — which is a horror comedy. Navneeth, who directed the film Karva in 2016, will head the film. Apart from Sharan, Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghna Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkar, and Rajini Bharadwaj will be seen in crucial roles. The film is produced by Tarun Shivappa and Manasa Tarun.

Sharan’s first foray into acting began with a television series that aired on Doordarshan. Following that, he started to receive offers to appear in various television serials, which led to director Siddlingaiah recognising his talent and casting him in a small comedy role in his film Prema Prema Prema.

In 1996, he made his debut with a lead role in Prema Prema Prema followed by Yuvraj in 2001, Friends (2002), Krishna (2007), Gaana Bajaana (2010), and Sanju Weds Geetha (2011). Sharan was cast as the lead in the well-received film Rambo (2012). He then made his debut in Tamil cinema with Gajan (2012), followed by Isakki (2013), and also in Telugu cinema with Manase Mandaram (2013).

Following that, Sharan appeared in films such as Victory (2013), Krishna Loves Geeta (2013), Jai Lalitha (2014), and Hara (2014). Viraat, his upcoming film, is set to be released in January 2016. Raj Vishnu, Raambo 2, Victory 2 and Adhyaksha In America are among his most recent films.

