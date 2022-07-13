Kannada Actor Shivranjan Bolannavar Shot at By Bike-Borne Assailants, Escapes Unhurt

In an incident that has rattled the Kannada film industry, veteran actor Shivranjan Bolannavar narrowly escaped an attempt on his life recently. At around 7:45 pm on July 12, he was shot at, three to four times by unknown assailants in Bailhongal town of Belagavi district. Fortunately, the actor escaped unhurt.

A few reports claimed that the actor’s younger brother knew the bike-borne assailants. A family property dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident.

According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Patil, police teams have been formed to find the attackers. The police team is also checking the CCTV footage from the crime spot to trace the attackers. It is still not sure whether the attackers wanted to kill the actor or just tried to intimidate him.

According to the police, the actor had gone to Bailhongal on Tuesday night to meet his parents. “When Shivranjan was knocking on the door, the motorcycle-borne assailants came and opened fire at him, although none of the bullets struck him,” the officer said.

Veera Bhadra, Bisi Rakta, Aata Hudugaata, Amrutha Sindhu and Raja Rani are a few films in which Shivaranjan has appeared as an actor. He received praise for his performance in Amrutha Sindhu. SR Bhat wrote and directed the 1993 film, which was released in theaters. Shruthi played the female lead in the movie. Actors Shankanada Aravind, Basavaraj Gudigeri, Sarvamangala and Sudheer appeared in significant roles in the movie.

