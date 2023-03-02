Kannada actor Sunil Raoh is dominating the headlines after being roped in to play the role of Hindutva ideologue and former Hindu Mahasabha President, Vinayak ‘Veer’ Damodar Savarkar. The Kannada biopic of Savarkar will be helmed by Radhakrishna Pallaki, who has directed five films, including Sri Kshetra Kaivarathatayai and Chaitrada Chandramma. This will be Radhakrishna’s first biopic and he’s done six months of research on the subject. Radhakrishna had quit his job in Railways, joined theatre, and acted in 50-plus movies before starting as a director.

Sunil Raoh is extremely excited to play the role of Savarkar and talked about this role in an interview with The New Indian Express. He said that Radhakrishna is bringing out the accounts of Veer Savarkar’s life that are already in the public domain, and the film will go on floors from March 25. Sunil said that he is extremely happy to essay the character of such an important figure in Indian history. According to him, he doesn’t look at any particular perspective while playing a character like Savarkar. Sunil said that he sees it as an opportunity to play a compelling role. “It will be challenging to play a character of such stature,” he said.

Sunil also talked about the preparations he has undertaken to get his teeth into the skin of Savarkar’s character. He said that he had to undergo a gradual process of transformation to play the role of the Hindutva ideologue. According to him, Savarkar’s biopic offered him an opportunity to portray a varied amount of emotions on the screen. He said that this is something which he could not have done while playing pivotal roles in other movies made on contemporary subjects. “It won’t be just another role, and I am getting prepared for the same,” Sunil ended the conversation with this concluding statement.

Apart from Sunil, noted artists like Sai Kumar, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, and Rangayana Raghu will also play key characters. Producers of this film are also planning to rope Anupam Kher to play a pivotal character. This film has been produced by KN Chakrapani under the Hondaavare Films banner.

