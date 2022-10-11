Kannada Actor Upendra in Hampi For Shooting Of His Upcoming Project, Know Details

Actor Upendra is a noted face of Kannada Cinema. He is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kabzaa. Meanwhile, the Uppi 2 actor visited the world-famous Hampi on Monday and also visited the important monuments. First, he went to the Virupaksha Temple and had a darshan of Virupaksha, Pampadevi, and Bhubaneswari Devi.

He is currently in Hampi for the shooting of his next project UI. The shooting will be held in the area around Hospet Hampi. The shooting will also take place at the Saraswati and Lakshmi theatres in Hospet. The team has also allowed local artists and the public to participate in the shooting and appear on the silver screen.

Top showsha video

This project is jointly produced by Lahari Films Manoharan and KP Srikanth under the banner Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. Ra Ra Rakkamma fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath scored the film’s music.

The launch of Upendra’s next project UI was attended by actor Shiva Rajkumar as the chief guest along with Kichcha Sudeep, Duniya Vijay, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Vasishta N. Simha.

After seven years, Upendra is returning to direction. His last directorial, Uppi 2, was released in 2015. The movie was a hit and completed a 50-day run at the theatres. He also bagged the South Indian International Movie Award For Best Director for this film.

On the work front, Upendra started working as a director with the movie Tharle Nan Maga in 1992 and has completed 30 years in the industry. The actor has always won the hearts of his fans and made a mark in Kannada cinema with his different genres on screen, creativity, screenplay, bold dialogues, amazing making, and narration.

Apart from this, fans are currently happy and excited about the teaser of Upendra-starrer Kabzaa. The highly anticipated movie also features Sudeep and actress Shriya Saran in the lead roles. While Upendra will be seen in a mass look, the movie will hit the theatres on November 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here