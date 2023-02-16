Director R Chandru’s Kannada period action drama, Kabzaa, is scheduled for March 17 release this year. The film features Upendra, Sudeep and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Recently, Upendra shared a behind-the-scenes video of his song from the film on social media. In the clip, the actor can be seen prepping for the upcoming dance number with famous Indian choreographer Jaani Master. The actor wrote in the caption, “With Jaani Master Kabza Song Shooting”. The clip is making a huge buzz on the internet. Several users commented on the post. One user wrote, “That signature step”. Another user added, “Boss of creativity”. One user also commented, “Indian Superstar Upendra”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upendra (@nimmaupendra)

The video has garnered over 420K views and more than 97k likes till now. Earlier, it was announced that the film’s team is all set to roll out another track from the film, titled Namami. The song will be released on @aanandaaudio YouTube Channel and at a grand event in Chennai at 7:00 PM today, on February 16. This comes after the film’s first track received a great response.

Kabzaa features five soundtracks, out of which three songs will be released before the film hits theatres. Besides this, the makers have also announced the release of the trailer of the film on March 3.

Upendra-starrer Kabzaa is going to be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. With cinematography by Arjun Shetty, the music of the song will be composed by Ravi Basrur.

Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, the film is bankrolled by R Chandru, Irfan Faridi, and MTB Nagaraj. Kiccha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in pivotal cameos along with a massive ensemble cast.

Upendra is known for films like Upendra, Uppi 2, Super, and Topiwala. The actor has a few more films in the pipeline including UI, Trishulam, Lagaam, Nagarjuna, and Buddhivantha 2. Jani Master is known for films such as Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, Race Gurram, Radhe, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Read all the Latest Movies News here