Kannada Actor Yagna Shetty Marries Entrepreneur Sandeep Shetty
Wishing them a very happy married life, Rishab Shetty shared some beautiful inside pictures from the wedding ceremony. Check them out below.
Yagna Shetty, Sandeep Shetty marriage pics
Yagna Shetty and Sandeep Shetty tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The two actors exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of family and friends in Mangalore.
The wedding ceremony was attended by some popular faces from the Kannada industry. Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty and Pramod Shetty were the main ones in attendance.
Wishing them a very happy married life, Rishab Shetty shared some beautiful inside pictures from the wedding ceremony. You can see the pictures below:
Wish you a very happy married life @yajnashetty and #Sandeep_Shetty pic.twitter.com/qBdrjzrWmD— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 30, 2019
Born in Kudremukh, Yagna Shetty made her big screen debut in the 2007 film Ondu Preethiya Kathe, following which she appeared in Eddelu Manjunatha, a performance that won her a Filmfare Special Award.
Known for portraying deglamorous and serious roles, she went on to appear in other critical and commercial successes such as Love Guru (2009), Kalla Malla Sulla (2011) and Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014).
In 2016, Shetty made her debut in television with the soap opera, Vaarasdaara. Dealing with the issue of female infanticide, she plays the role of a mother in the soap.
Sandeep Shetty is a Mumbai based entrepreneur, hailing from Mangalore.
