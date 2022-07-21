Kannada Actor Yelahanka Balaji Passes Away, Director TN Seetharam Condoles His Death

Veteran Kannada actor Yelahanka Balaji, who won the hearts of the audiences by his outstanding performances in many television serials, has passed away. Balaji was suffering from pneumonia and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru since the last few days. He breathed his last on July 20 at the hospital.

The actor was also involved in politics. Sandalwood actors and actresses paid their tributes after the demise of the veteran artiste. Director TN Seetharam expressed his grief over the death of Balaji in a Facebook post. He enjoyed a special bonding with Balaji.

“My dear friend Yalahanka Balaji passed away after a short illness. He acted in all my serials and was a very kind hearted friend. A man who was with us in all difficulties and joys, a friend who lived with a smile even though he faced difficulties throughout his life. It is a pain to keep telling myself that he is no more,” wrote Seetharam.

Born on April 16, 1963, Yelahanka Balaji was interested in acting and photography. He entered the world of television through director Seetharam’s serial Mayamriga, which was aired in 1998. Then appeared in almost all of the director’s projects. He acted in serials like Mayamriga, Mukta Mukta, Maha Parva, Manvantara, Mukta, Minchu, Malulu Janaki and Chandira.

Meanwhile director Seetharam’s hit serial Magalu Janaki is soon slated to air once again on YouTube channel Bhumika Talkies. The streaming of the show on YouTube was temporarily stopped due to the Covid-19 disruptions.

