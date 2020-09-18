Kannada Actors Akul Balaji and Aryann Santosh Summoned By CCB In Connection With Drug Probe

As the net widens in the sandalwood drug racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has summoned two more Kannada television actors and an ex-corporator for questioning at its headquarters at 10 am on Saturday.

The two actors summoned are ex-Big Boss contestant Santosh Kumar and reality TV host Akul Balaji. Former Congerss MLA RV Devraj's Son Yuvuraj RV is the third person summoned. Yuvuraj was the sitting BBMP corporator from Sudhamanagar, however, the term of the council just expired on September 10.

"During the ongoing investigation, certain information was gathered and it was felt necessary to enquire these persons. Notice has been issued to them to appear before CCB at 10am," read a press statement from Sandeep Patil, the CCB Chief.

Responding to summons, actor Akul Balaji stated that he was in Hyderabad and had received the summon via WhatsApp. He said he would co-operate with the investigation. Similar was the response from Yuvaraj RV.

Speaking to News 18 Kannada, Balaji said, "I will fully co-operate with the investigation. I don't know why my name came up in this case. I don't know any of the accused personally.”

These developments come at the back of another popular Sandalwood couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray receiving summons. They appeared in front of the investigating officials on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjanna Galrani continue to remain in judicial custody and are lodged at the Parapanna Agrahar central jail. Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea, along with others, will be heard on September 19.