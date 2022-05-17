Kannada Actress Chethana Raj Passes Away After Liposuction, Cosmetic Center’s Cover-Up Job Unraveled

A 21-year-old Kannada TV actress, Chethana Raj passed, away after undergoing plastic surgery at Dr Shetty’s cosmetic centre in Bengaluru. The actress had got admitted to the cosmetic centre on Monday morning for a fat reduction surgery titled ‘fat-free’. Soon after the surgery, the artist’s condition deteriorated, it is suspected that fluid started accumulating in her lungs. She succumbed even as the cosmetic centre was trying to shift her to Kaade hospital.

Chethana allegedly didn’t inform her parents about the surgery. But Chethana’s family has blamed doctor’s negligence for the untimely death of their daughter. “She said she wanted to become slim and she said there are operations done regarding this and I have seen on YouTube also but she didn’t tell us that she will be getting it done here. Surgery started in the morning at 9 and they said by 2 PM it will get over. But time kept passing and by 5 pm she started feeling difficult to breath,” said Chethana’s father Varadraj.

A report filed by Kaade Hospital accessed by News18.com throws more light on attempts to cover up the alleged case of medical negligence. The hospital has alleged that that around 5:30PM on Monday, one Anaesthetist Dr Melvin barged into Kaade Hospital and pushed patient Chethana Raj into ICU. “He demanded that our doctors treat patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at Shetty’s cosmetic centre. The Patient file depicting her condition was not provided. Patient found to have no pulse. Although patient was brought dead, we were coerced to declare (dead) around 6:45PM,” said the hospital in its report.

Chethana had worked in TV serials like Doresani and Geetha, she had also acted in a movie which is yet to be released. Liposuction has become a common procedure especially in showbiz where artist are expected to look in a certain shape. This incident has brought back focus on undesirable practices in the film industry.

Actress Neethu Shetty who had herself undergone a cosmetic surgery opened up about her struggle. “I had also undergone a cosmetic surgery but it didn’t work for me. Undergoing Cosmetic surgeries for industry pressure or societal pressure doesn’t work, I wouldn’t suggest that to anyone. We shouldn’t hate ourselves for the way we look,” said Neethu.

Chethana’s relatives say the budding actor wanted to make it big in the industry. “She used to say that she wants to achieve something in this industry and asked us to never stop her from doing this. We told her it is very difficult field to work in and it’s challenging to deal with people here but she didn’t listen to us,” said Rajanna, Chethana’s uncle.

Chethana Raj’s body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. The police have registered a case and started a probe.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.