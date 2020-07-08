Kannada Actress Jayanthi is Doing Fine After Being Hospitalised for Breathing Difficulties

The Sandalwood industry is praying for the well-being and good health of veteran actress Jayanthi, who has recently been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital. According to the local reports, the multilingual actress was hospitalised on Tuesday after she complained of breathing difficulties. Jayanthi is asthmatic and is currently taking treatment for it from Dr Sathish at a private hospital.

As per the mandatory procedure, the yesteryear actress was also tested for any possible symptoms of coronavirus infection. Sources say she reported negative in the COVID-19 test. Moreover, her son Krishna Kumar has revealed that his mother is stable and doing absolutely fine.

It is to be noted that the actress returned to Bengaluru in April 2020, days after she was struck due to the coronavirus pandemic at Hosapete, near Hampi with her son Krishna Kumar. She was moved to her home after facing a few health issues.

Jayanthi has worked in several South Indian movie industries, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi. Popularly dubbed as Abinaya Sharade, the actress has done around 500 films in her cinema career. She has also won several awards for her amazing performances.

She was introduced to movies by Telugu cinema legend NT Rama Rao. Jayanthi’s Sandalwood debut was marked with the movie Chandavalliya Thota. One of her hit pairs in Kannada matinee is marked with doyen, actor Dr Rajkumar. She has also worked with actors like MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Read: Team Shares Important Update on Prabhas 20 and Fans Can't Keep Calm