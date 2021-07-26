Kannada Actress Jayanthi Passes Away in Her Sleep Aged 76

Senior actress in the Kannada film industry, Jayanthi, 76, has passed away in her sleep on Monday in Bengaluru, reports have confirmed. She was keeping unwell for the past few days.

Jayanthi was fondly called Abhinaya Sharadhe (Goddess Sharadhe in acting). She was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to late 80s and featured in over 500 films. She had won six State awards for performance in various films.

The veteran actress’s son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news of her death to Bangalore Times as he stated that she was recovering from illnesses, but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. The actress had spoken to Bangalore Times last year, when she was stuck in Hampi during the lockdown and was using the time to soak in the nature and the surroundings and also found time catching up with her peers through virtual video calls.

She was introduced to movies by Telugu cinema legend NT Rama Rao. Jayanthi’s Sandalwood debut was marked with the movie Chandavalliya Thota. One of her hit pairs in Kannada matinee is marked with doyen, actor Dr Rajkumar. She has also worked with actors like MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Upon hearing the news of Jayanthi’s passing, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoled her demise.

“Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry," Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter.

