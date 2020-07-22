Kannada Actress Jayashree Ramaiah Alarms Fans with 'Goodbye to This World and Depression' Post

Kannada Bigg Boss 3 contestant Jayashree Ramaiah set off an alarm on Facebook on Wednesday morning after she posted "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." Her followers on social media immediately drew attention to her post and friends and acquaintances began reaching out to the actress, asking her to return their calls and desist from taking any extreme steps.

A few hours after the "I quit" post, Jayashree removed it from Facebook and said, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Her friend and actress Advithi Shetty commented, "Be strong always . Your a bold girl n u know it . You will rock it girl . U have so many people for u lots of hugs n love to u Jayashree Ramaiah❤️ (sic)"

Adhvithi told ETimes that Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. "She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing," she said.

Around four months ago, Jayashree reportedly moved into her own home, but went incommunicado again. "A few days ago, I messaged her on social media and she said she was doing fine. So I was shocked to see this update on Wednesday morning. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue," said Adhvithi.

Jayashree is a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss Kannada season 3.