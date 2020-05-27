Kannada Actress Mebiena Michael Passes Away in a Ghastly Road Accident on Her Way to Hometown

Television actress, Mebiena Michael passed away in a ghastly road accident, on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was en route to her hometown in Madikeri, Karnataka.

While on the way, Mebiena’s car ran into a tractor and as a result, she suffered major injuries. The fateful incident took place somewhere near Devihalli in Karnataka and others affected by the accident have been rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Mebiena shot to fame with the reality show Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life.

Akul Balaji, the host of the reality TV show, has expressed his grief on social media.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina, soo young and full of life, can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy (sic)."

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

Mebiena was a model before she was declared the winner of Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life Season 4. At 19, she came for the reality show, which started in March 2018. The show was all about survival of 12 girls who have to perform difficult tasks. They had to leave from the city and stay in a remote village, Banavasi near Hassan in Karnataka.

