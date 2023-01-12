Kannada Actress Megha Shetty Wows In Extravagant Floral Dress; Check It Out

Kannada actress Megha Shetty dropped a string of photos on her social media. In the photos, the Jothe Jotheyali fame actress was seen experimenting with a new look. She wrapped herself in a beautiful white dress. The outfit is adorned with three big roses in the front, which adds to its glam quotient. Her recently shared pictures have taken social media by storm.

For the makeup, Megha opted for drawn eyebrows, rose-tinted cheeks, black eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Her hairstyle further accentuated her features and made her look stunning. Several social media users flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Wowww looking soo gorgeous mam this dress looks stunning”. Another commented, “Cutest doll”. One social media user also called her a white rose.

This is not the first time, the actress often creates a stir on the Internet with her enchanting beauty and elegant fashion choices.

Before this, Megha also shared a dance reel on her Instagram. The video has amassed over 2.7 million views and around 2,00,000 likes. She boasts a strong fan following of 1 million followers, and always manages to garner attention with her exceptional dressing sense and gorgeous looks.

The actress has made a special place in the hearts of her fans after her appearance in the Kannada-language soap opera, Jothe Jotheyali. Megha has also shared the screen space with her sister Skushmavathi, in the serial Kendasampige.

She is also known for her film Tribble Riding, which was released last year. Megha made her debut with the film Dil Pasand alongside Darling Krisna. Directed by Shiva Tejas, the film hit the big screen on November 11, 2022.

