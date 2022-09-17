Kannada Actress Nishvika Naidu Shares How She Prepared For Guru Shishyaru

Jadeesha K Hampi directed Kannada film Guru Shishyaru is going to be released in theatres soon. The film boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Nishvika Naidu, Sharan and others. Nishvika is every bit excited about the film, which is going to be released in theatres on September 23. Her expressions have become the talk of town in the song Aane Maadi Heluteeni from Guru Shishyaru. Nishvika talked about this movie and preparation she did for her role in an interview. The Amma I Love You actress said that she is extremely passionate about cinema. She revealed that she has left no stone unturned to prepare for her role in Guru Shishyaru.

Nishvika said that she attended workshops as per Jadeesha’s advice. Nishvika learnt how to get into the skin of a village girl’s character by attending these workshops. Nishvika learnt the basic nuances of a village girl’s role, which polished her performance in the film Guru Shishyaru. The Gentleman actress is all smiles about receiving this admiration from viewers. In the interview, she was asked to sing some of the lines from Aane Maadi Heluteeni. Nishvika was apprehensive about her singing skills and said that she would love to shake a leg on this hit number. However, she would not like to give singing a shot.

It remains to be seen whether Nishvika manages to impress the audiences with Guru Shishyaru. Reportedly, Guru Shishyaru revolves around the storyline set in the 1990s. Sharan will essay the character of a sports coach who is training a kho-kho team. As stated in reports, 450 child actors auditioned for the kho-kho team. Some new faces and star kids will make their debut in cinema with Guru Shishyaru.

In addition to Guru Shishyaru, Nishvika is also gearing up for AR Shiva Tejas directorial Dil Pasand. Darling Krishna, Megha Shetty and Cockroach Sudhi will also enact pivotal characters in Dil Pasand. Rashmi Films have produced Dil Pasand. Dil Pasand is touted to be a romantic film.

