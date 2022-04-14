Kannada Actress Pranitha Subhash Shares Photo Flaunting Baby Bump

Actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nithin Raju are going to welcome their first baby soon. After recently announcing her pregnancy on her husband’s birthday on April 11, the actress has now shared a photo on Instagram for the first time flaunting her baby bump.

Pranitha, who has worked in many Kannada and Telugu films, posted an adorable message on April 13. She captioned the picture as, “The first thing you start doing when you get to know your pregnancy is checking your tummy every time you cross the mirror.” In the picture, she is seen posing in front of a mirror with her hands on her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

Advertisement

Pranitha’s post garnered more than 2.23 lakh likes within just a day of being posted. As soon as she posted the picture, wishes started pouring in from not only her fans but from the film industry too. “Congratulations,” wrote Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Actor Meezaan Jafri too congratulated Pranitha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

Many of her fans also wished her and showered their blessings in the comment section. One user wrote, “More power to you.” Another user wrote how pretty Pranitha looked while flaunting her baby bump.

The actress posted a series of photos with her husband Nitin Raju, on April 11, where they both were seen sharing the sweet moment together. In one photo, Pranitha held the ultrasound reports while in another photo she displayed the pregnancy kit which showed a positive result. Pranitha had tied the knot with the Bangalore-based businessman on May 30 last year.

The couple had a private wedding ceremony in the presence of only close friends and family members. Pranitha Subhash has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her debut with Kannada film, Porki in 2010. Her hits include films like Baava (2010), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. She also acted in the critically acclaimed film Bheema Theeradalli in 2012.

She made her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.

She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.