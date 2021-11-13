Kannada Actress Rachita Ram Faces Heat From Kannada Kranthi Dal Over ‘First Night’ Statement

The “dimple queen” of the Sandalwood industry, Rachita Ram, recently triggered a row over her statement in a press conference while replying to a journalist’s question and has rubbed Kannada Kranthi Dal the wrong way. The incident happened at a promotional press conference for her upcoming film ‘Love You Rachchu.” A journalist asked Rachita a question regarding the bold scenes in the movie and her views on doing such scenes.

To this, Rachita replied with a question and asked, “What do people do after marriage? What do they do?” Before the journalist could gather words to answer her question, she rhetorically answered and said, “They will romance, right? That is what is portrayed in the film.”

Although her bold demeanour was deeply appreciated by her fans and followers who complimented her confidence, her statements ruffled a few feathers of the members of the Kannada Kanthi Dal, including the organization's president, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy.

“All veteran and leading actresses have never stated such things in public. Rachita Ram is new to the industry and is not well-versed in the history of Sandalwood. She spoke very indecently and damaged the reputation of the industry,” Tejasvi told Orissa Post.

Tejasvi was concrete with his views and said the statements issued by Rachita have also caused damage to the image of the state and were completely against the culture of the land.

According to the Orissa Post report, Tejasvi condemned Rachita’s verbal actions and said that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce should consider imposing a ban on her. He added that the organization will take matters to court and not allow the release of ‘Love You Rachchu’ anywhere in the state.

Love You Rachchu was officially released on October 4 and was directed by Shankar Raj. The movie, along with Rachita Ram, also stars Krishna Ajai Rao.

