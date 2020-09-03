Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi Summoned in Probe on Sandalwood Drug Scandal, Fails to Turn Up

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was summoned for questioning in the Sandalwood drug scandal case, did not show up at 10am on Thursday. She explained on social media why she did not appear and said that she would be appearing on Monday.

She was scheduled to appear in front of the City Crime Branch (CCB) with regards to the ongoing probe into links between actors and industry persons and substance abuse.

Ragini tweeted, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However out of respect for the process of the law. My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern."

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), had confirmed to Deccan Herald that a notice had been served to Dwivedi and her friend Ravi Shankar, who works in a government department, to appear at the CCB headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning on Thursday.

The CCB was expected to question them about their links, if any, with drug peddlers. Another CCB official claimed that the duo had attended some parties in the past and are suspected of have consumed drugs. The CCB has intensified the probe into the alleged links of several actors of the Sandalwood industry with drug peddlers.

