Kannada Actress Sanjjanaa Hits Back at Ravi Srivastava for Seeking Apology

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has slammed director Ravi Srivastava for demanding an apology from her after she accused him of sexual harassment.In a detailed Facebook post on October 17, the 29-year-old actress accused Srivastava of making her do intimate scenes in her debut film Ganda Hendathi, despite her expressing discomfort.According to Sanjjanaa, before she signed the film—the 2006 Kannada remake of Anurag Basu’s blockbuster film Murder—she was informed of only one kissing scene. However, she was later made to act in several such scenes.In response to her allegations, Srivastava has accused Sanjjanaa of using the #MeToo movement for publicity and has asked her to apologise to him by Friday 1 pm. “I completely deny all allegations made by Sanjjana. She acted in my movie and shot to fame. Now she is making allegations against me for publicity. I am giving her time till 1 pm on Friday to apologise. I have proof of what she did and I will release that accordingly. I had also informed her since the beginning that it was a remake of Murder and she had agreed,” Ravi told media.“She spoke about how her father walked away in shame after watching the film. If it was so, why did he not call me up and ask me why I had cast his daughter in such a role and why I made her do those scenes? I did not want to make a sex film. I wanted to make a family film," he added.He said he was responsible for Sanjjanaa’s stardom, even taught her Kannada and asked whether she had filed her tax returns.Reacting on Srivastava’s statements, Sanjjanaa said, “It has been 12 years since I acted in Ganda-Hendathi. Ravi Srivastava has had his payback. He has not worked since that film because of what he did to me. God ensured this. As far as Ravi Srivastava bringing up my father, he never liked the fact that I work in the film industry. Not when I acted in my first film, not now. That is not his concern. If you see the uncensored version of the film, you will realise what kind of shots were taken. Only 20% of the film was left after all the censoring.”“Ravi Srivastava is a flop director. He is jobless and is sitting at home. He has directed three films. I have acted in 45 films. Ravi Srivastava has said he paid me 2.5 lakh for the film. He gave me only 1.5 lakh. Now my pay is 10 times more. As far as my tax returns are concerned, I have filed returns and have never hidden any wealth,” she added.