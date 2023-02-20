Kannada actress Sara Annaiah always manages to make her fans spellbound with her aesthetic choices and acting prowess. Recently, Sara shared a picture which took the internet by storm. In the now-viral photo, the actress looked pretty in a blue-coloured saree, which she matched with a green-coloured blouse. Sara accessorised her outfit with traditional jewellery that included bangles and a pair of jhumkas. She went with a very subtle yet glammed-up look. For the makeup, she wore winged eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, and a nude shade of lipstick, and we cannot deny she looked fabulous. She captioned her pictures, “My love for saree isn’t ending”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R A A N N A I A H 🌸 (@sara.annaiah)

Several social media users have commented on her pictures. One user wrote, “Mind Blowing.” Another user added, “Looking beautiful.” One user also wrote, “Looking Awesome”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Be it her traditional attire or western outfit, the actress always manages to steal the spotlight, and this time is no different. Sara recently shared a Valentine’s Day post, which created a stir on the internet. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a red spaghetti-strap dress, which melts the hearts of her beloved fans.

Her fans showered her with praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “Perfect". Another user added, “Super amazing". Some of her fans also wished the actress Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R A A N N A I A H 🌸 (@sara.annaiah)

The actress was last seen in a Kannada television show, Kannadathi that premiered on Colors Kannada last year. With this show, the actress made her acting debut in 2020. In the show, Sara played the pivotal role of Varudhini.

As the daily soap Kannadathi went off-air, Sara has recently bagged a role in the newly-launched daily soap Namma Lacchi. In the show, it is seen that her character belongs to a high-profile family and is married to a popular singer named Sangam Sathnur.

