Kannada Actress Sara Annaiah's Sizzling Saree Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Kannada actress Sara Annaiah keeps making headlines not only with her acting but also with her terrific fashion sense. As the actress is very active on social media and keeps posting her things almost every single day.

Recently, the actress turned a year wiser and made a self-appreciation post while sharing a few pictures on Instagram. She looked pretty in a peach-coloured saree with a matching blouse. She wore her traditional jewellery that included a neckpiece, tiny pair of earrings, and a watch. She went with a very subtle yet glammed-up look with just an addition of smokiness on her eyes and rest neural.

Her caption said, “Accept yourself as you are, and that’s the most difficult thing in the world because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told how you should be, nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R A A N N A I A H 🌸 (@sara.annaiah)

The actress not only rocks her ethnic outfits but she looks gorgeous in her western ensembles as well. Before this, she was seen in vacation mode at Leh Ladakh, wearing a floral corset top and blush pink bottoms. Pairing it up with black leather boots her outfit was in a total mood.

On the work front, the actress was seen in a Kannada television show called Kannadathi that premiered on Colors Kannada on January 27, 2020. Along with her, Kiran Raj, Ranjani Raghavar, and Chitkala Biradar were also seen in the show.

