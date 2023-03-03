Shwetha R Prasad is well known for her role as Radha in the famous Kannada serial, Radha Ramana. Apart from her amazing acting, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Shwetha often treats her fans with her outstanding photos and videos on social media. Recently, she dropped a stunning picture from her latest photoshoot, which is garnering attention all over the internet. In the still, she is seen in a white strappy crop top with lace details all over it. She teamed it with a matching long skirt. Shwetha opted for minimal makeup including bold eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

Seeing the post, fans could not keep calm. They showered her with compliments in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Sexy and hot”, and another commented “Gorgeous”. “Lovely,” wrote the third user. Many showered red hearts and fire emojis too.

A few days ago, Shwetha shared a string of photos in a traditional avatar. She wore a red silk saree which she paired with a beige colour floral printed blouse. For jewellery, she was seen wearing a traditional necklace set, maang tika, matching bangles, and a Kamar bandh. Shwetha chose glam makeup and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera.

She captioned her post, “In the world full of teddy bears and chocolates, bangles are the most beautiful and romantic gift you can give to your loved ones.”

Shwetha R Prasad is a prominent face in the Kannada TV industry. She marked her debut with Zee Kannada’s daily soap Shrirastu Shubhamastu. She bagged the ‘Most Desirable Woman on Television’ in 2017 by the Bangalore Times. She has appeared in Colors Kannada’s Navaratri Navashakti. She also appeared in the reality television series Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in 2013.

