Kannada actress Shwetha Srivatsav took a long sabbatical from acting after embracing parenthood with her daughter Ashmitha Srivatsav in 2017. She then made a comeback by signing the film Rahadari and is majorly enjoying each and every bit of the motherhood journey with Ashmitha.

Her latest post is proof of it. She has treated the fans to a couple of her pictures along with Ashmitha from a vacation. The Fair & Lovely actress wrote in the caption, “It is important to find your purpose to hold on to in this rolling sea of thoughts !! Take a break!! Relax !! Slowdown!! #rejuvenate #slowdown #vacation #takeabreak." A bookshop, beach, park and house, Shwetha has made sure to choose the places with the most serene environment to make the most of her trip. In one of the pictures, the Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu actress posed on a spiral staircase and flaunted her toned figure.

Fans were left swooning over the pictures and appreciated how Shwetha looked extremely adorable, dolled up in a sleeveless dress. Others lauded the aesthetic design of the bookshop and asked Shwetha about its location. Rest others showered love on the mom and daughter duo who looked every bit adorable posing for these pictures. Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetha Srivatsav (@shwethasrivatsav)

This is not the first time Shwetha has shared adorable glimpses of her motherhood journey on Instagram. The Hope actress often shares videos and reels with Ashmitha and her daughter has also become a social media star with quite a significant fan following. Have a look at this Instagram reel in which Ashmitha is having a cute conversation with her father Amit Srivatsav. Viewers couldn’t help admiring the cute little munchkin and wrote that she has got a melodious voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetha Srivatsav (@shwethasrivatsav)

Shwetha is gearing up for her upcoming project Raghavendra Stores directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Shwetha’s followers were extremely excited to watch it in theatres but they would be surely disappointed to know that it would be a direct-to-OTT release. Initially, there were speculations about this film being an OTT release, but it was confirmed later by Santhosh. Media portal OTT Play had earlier tweeted about it and it was also liked by Santhosh which confirmed these rumours.

