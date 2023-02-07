Actress Vaishnavi Gowda has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Kannada film industry. She has delivered some noteworthy performances in television shows like Agnisakshi and Seetha Rama, alongside featuring in the Kannada-language comedy show Bharjari Comedy. Vaishnavi is an active sport on social media, dropping snippets of her whereabouts to keep her fans posted. Recently, the actress shared a “special” picture on Instagram, where she donned her mother’s wedding saree, recreating her mum’s bridal avatar.

“Like mother! Like daughter! A wedding saree is extremely special for a girl. Wore my Amma’s wedding saree,” captioned the actress. The post captured both Vaishnavi and a vintage image of her mother from her wedding day in two parallel frames. The 30-year-old was draped in a maroon-red and black-bordered saree, sporting a beaming smile on her face. She accessorised her traditional ensemble with a statement choker necklace and a pair of earrings.

In terms of makeup, the Kannada beauty put on a dark red bindi, while tying up her hair in a bun. A light brown shade of lipstick with the perfect winged eyeliner completed Vaishnavi’s retro look, with a touch of a modern avatar. Both the actress and her mother appeared to bear a striking resemblance to each other.

The picture soon became the talk of the town as fans queued in the comments to compliment her. “She looks exactly like you,” pointed out one user. “SAME TO SAME,” quipped another. Many others couldn’t stop gushing over Vaishnavi’s splendid recreation, calling her “cute”, “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

Be it acing the ethnic look or making an impression in western wear, Vaishnavi has time and again shelled out major fashion inspiration to her admirers. Check out some of her other clicks that might take away your mid-day blues.

Vaishnavi also runs her own YouTube channel, where she regularly posts interesting content. Through her entertaining videos, the Kannada actress shares glimpses of her personal life with the public. Vaishnavi enjoys a fan following of about 228K subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Recently, the actress recreated her mom’s bridal makeover which garnered immense praise from fellow YouTubers.

