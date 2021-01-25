Kannada Bigg Boss Fame Jayashree Ramaiah Dies By Suicide in Bengaluru

Kannada Bigg Boss fame actress Jayashree Ramaiah died by suicide on Monday. As per her close associates she was going through depression and was getting treatment in Sandhya Kirana Ashram of Bengaluru, where she was found hanging.

Jayashree Ramaiah was a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 3. Unlike many participants, Jayashree did not get a lot of work opportunities after participating in the reality show. Reportedly she was unhappy about the lack of opportunities and had complained about it to her friends.

Earlier in June 24, 2020 she had posted on Facebook about feeling suicidal. However, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep managed to console her. The actress was better for some time, but post that, she isolated herself from her friends and family, according to one of her close friends Shilpa, who told a local news channel.

On Monday, she stopped responding to messages and phone calls from family and friends, who then contacted the Ashram. When the authorities of the Ashram checked in she was found hanging. A case has been registered with Madanayakanahalli police station of Bengaluru rural under whose jurisdiction it falls. More details of the case are awaited.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).