Kannada Director Prem Shares an Update About His Next Film Starring Dhruv Sarja

Popular Sandalwood director Prem is currently busy with his upcoming film, a multilingual project starring Dhruv Sarja. Sharing pictures with musician Taufiq Qureshi and music director Arjun Janya, on Twitter the director stated that the work on the music for the new film is currently underway.

“Loading Music to your Life’s! With one and only Zakir Hussain Ji’s Brother the great Taufiq Qureshi Sab,” wrote Prem in his tweet along with “Teaser coming soon” promising to unveil the teaser from his new film in the coming days.

Zakir Hussain’s brother Taufiq Qureshi is working as a rhythm arranger for Arjun Janya’s music in the film.

The director is currently busy with recording the songs of the film and recently flew to Mumbai for the same. The yet-to-be-titled film commenced after a grand muhurat in Mysore on April 24.

Billed as a mass commercial entertainer, this is the first time the actor and the director are teaming up for a project. It is backed by KVN Productions. Prior to the official launch of the film, Prem has stated that the work for the pan-India project is underway, and the film unit plans to reveal the title soon.

The story of Dhruv Sarja starrer is based on a real-life incident set in the 1970s. The team is in search of a female lead and reportedly, is in talks with some Bollywood bigwigs for the same and other roles as well.

Meanwhile, the work on the required sets for the period drama is underway in Bengaluru. On the technical front, William David has been roped in to handle cinematography for the project. Other details regarding the cast and crew will be unveiled soon.

